Shohei Ohtani Re-Writes History Books in World Series Rematch
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 8-5 in Game 1 of a World Series rematch at Dodger Stadium.
Shohei Ohtani fueled the victory, going 2-for-5 with two home runs for the Dodgers. His 22 homers lead the league and are one ahead of Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.
They also rewrote the history books in multiple ways, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs out of leadoff spot in team’s first 57 games:
2025 Shohei Ohtani: 22
1996 Brady Anderson: 20
2024 Gunnar Henderson: 19
And this...
And this, per @OptaSTATS:
Shohei Ohtani of the @Dodgers has now scored 60 runs this season.
No other MLB player in the modern era has reached that mark before June.
And one more...
Most home runs in team’s first 57 games, Dodgers history:
2025 Shohei Ohtani: 22
1951 Gil Hodges: 21
The reigning National League MVP, Ohtani is out to another superb start this season, hitting .294 with the 22 homers and 37 RBIs. He's also stolen 11 bases and has posted an on-base percentage of .394.
An eight-year veteran of the Angels and Dodgers, Ohtani is a career .282 hitter with 247 homers. He hit a career-high 54 last season and might be in position to break that mark this season.
On the other side, reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge also hit a home run for New York as part of a 2-for-5 day. He has 19 home runs.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET. Right-hander Will Warren will pitch for New York while Landon Knack goes for the Dodgers.
Warren is 3-2 with a 4.09 ERA and Knack is 2-2 with a 5.22.
