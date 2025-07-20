Shohei Ohtani Re-Writes History Books Yet Again as Dodgers Fall to Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers were beaten 8-7 by the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night, falling to Milwaukee for the fifth straight time this season.
However, Shohei Ohtani continued to put up ridiculous numbers at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. The home run was his 33rd of the season as he continues to re-write the record books.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in team’s first 99 games, Dodgers history:
1955 Duke Snider: 35
2019 Cody Bellinger: 34
2000 Gary Sheffield: 34
2025 Shohei Ohtani: 33
And this...
Most home runs out of leadoff spot in team’s first 99 games:
2025 Shohei Ohtani: 33
2024 Gunnar Henderson: 27
2023 Mookie Betts: 27
2017 George Springer: 27
1996 Brady Anderson: 26
In addition to the home run prowess, Ohtani is hitting .274 with a .379 on-base percentage. He's got 63 RBIs and 13 stolen bases, and given that he's also made a return to the mound, he is in position to potentially win his second straight National League MVP Award.
The reigning World Series champion Dodgers are still in an excellent spot, leading the National League West at 58-41, but the Brewers have surpassed them in overall record at 58-40. They are just one game back of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will pitch for the Brewers while future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw goes for LA.
He's 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA.
