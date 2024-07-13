Shohei Ohtani Ties Former MVP in Los Angeles Dodgers History in Friday Win
The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Comerica Park, winning by a score of 4-3.
The Dodgers trailed 3-2 entering the top of the eighth inning but they scored a run each in the eighth and ninth to tie and eventually win the game.
The Dodgers are now 56-39 on the season while the Tigers are a disappointing 45-50.
In the win, Dodgers' superstar Shohei Ohtani continued to make join some elite history with his work at the plate.
Most extra base hits - Player's first 92 games of a season in franchise history:
61- Duke Snider (1954)
58- Snider (1955)
54- Shohei Ohtani (2024 via his go-ahead double in the 9th inning of tonight's 4-3 LAD win over DET)
54- Babe Herman (1930)
54- Cody Bellinger (2019)
Considering that Snider is a Hall of Famer and Bellinger is a former MVP, that's pretty good company for Ohtani to be in. The All-Star went 1-for-5 with that double and is now hitting a robust .312 with 28 homers, 67 RBI and 22 stolen bases. He has an OPS of 1.020 and is one of the most feared hitters in the game.
In his first year with the Dodgers, Ohtani is challenging for his third MVP Award. He won two of those awards with the Angels, and this could be his first in the National League.
Lifetime, he's a .279 hitter with 199 homers and 504 RBI. Considering the pace he's on, he could hit the 200 home run plateau before the All-Star break.
