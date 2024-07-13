Shohei Ohtani Ties Former MVP in Los Angeles Dodgers History in Friday Win

Most extra base hits - Player's first 92 games of a season in @Dodgers franchise history:

61- Duke Snider (1954)

58- Snider (1955)

54- Shohei Ohtani (2024 via his go-ahead double in the 9th inning of tonight's 4-3 LAD win over DET)

54- Babe Herman (1930)

54- Cody Bellinger (2019)