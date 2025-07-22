Shohei Ohtani Ties Hall of Famer in Dodgers History with Latest Home Run
The Los Angeles Dodgers broke a three-game losing streak out of the All-Star break with a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night, and Shohei Ohtani tied a Hall of Famer in team history with another home run.
Ohtani went 1-for-4 at the plate with his 35th homer of the season, also posting two RBIs.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in team’s first 101 games, Dodgers history:
2025 Shohei Ohtani: 35
1955 Duke Snider: 35
2019 Cody Bellinger: 34
2000 Gary Sheffield: 34
Snider was an 18-year veteran of the Dodgers, the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants, hitting .295 for his career with 407 home runs. He spent 16 seasons with the Dodgers franchise, playing five years in Los Angeles and 11 in Brooklyn. That 1955 season came when the Dodgers were still in Brooklyn.
He was an eight-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion, leading the majors in RBIs (136) in 1955. He also led the National League in home runs (43) in 1956. He was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1980.
As for Ohtani, his home run helped aid his cause on the mound, too. He threw three innings, marking his longest start in his return from Tommy John surgery. He surrendered one run on four hits and one walk while striking out three. He threw 46 pitches (30 strikes).
The Dodgers and Twins will play each other again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 10:10 p.m. ET. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) pitches against Simeon Woods Richardson (MIN).
Related MLB Stories
TURNING DOWN AN OFFER: According to reports, D-backs star Corbin Carroll will not play for Taiwan at the World Baseball Classic. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC THROW: Ronald Acuna Jr. made one of the most incredible throws ever on Friday night - and it also made history. CLICK HERE:
REGRET INCOMING? The Red Sox traded Quinn Priester to the Brewers this April, and they may come to regret it. CLICK HERE: