Shohei Ohtani Ties Hall of Famer Ted Williams in Special Baseball History

(Related) Most home runs within a player's first 8 career MLB seasons:

329- Ralph Kiner

319- Pujols

299- Eddie Mathews

286- Ryan Howard

278- Adam Dunn

275- Mark Teixeira

269- Ernie Banks

267- Giancarlo Stanton

265- Ohtani

265- Ted Williams

262- Frank Robinson

260- Prince Fielder https://t.co/JA6TNLBXJG