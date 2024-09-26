Shohei Ohtani Ties Seattle Mariners Legend Ichiro Suzuki in Baseball History
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night, moving to 94-64 on the season. With the loss, San Diego fell to 91-67.
Both teams have clinched playoff berths but the Dodgers are now on the verge of wrapping up the National League West title, leading by 3.0 games with four to play.
The Dodgers have a 0.5 game lead on the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in the National League and the number one seed in the playoffs.
In the win, the Dodgers got another solid offensive performance from superstar Shohei Ohtani, who went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a run scored, a walk and a stolen base. In a truly historic year, Ohtani has 53 homers and 56 steals. He's the first player ever to go 50/50 in a season.
His stolen base tied him with one of his idols in baseball history as well, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
56 stolen bases for Shohei!
He ties Ichiro for most stolen bases in a season by a Japanese-born player.
Ichiro stole 56 bases for the Seattle Mariners back in 2001, when he won both the Rookie of the Year and the MVP Awards. Ohtani is on track to win the MVP Award this year as well. It would be his third award in the last four years, but his first since coming over to the National League.
In addition to his gaudy home run and stolen base numbers, Ohtani is also hitting .303 with 125 RBI. He's carrying an OPS of 1.028.
The Dodgers and Padres will wrap up their series on Thursday night.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.