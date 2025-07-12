Shohei Ohtani, Yu Darvish Set to Help Make History For Japanese-Born Pitchers
History is set to be made on Saturday, as four Japanese pitchers are slated to start on the same day for the first time ever.
Per @OptaSTATS:
Yu Darvish, Yusei Kikuchi, Shinnosuke Ogasawara and Shohei Ohtani are all listed as probable starters today.
It would be the first time in MLB history that four different Japanese-born pitchers started on the same day.
Darvish is arguably the most successful Japanese pitcher in big-league history, and he'll pitch for the San Diego Padres against the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:35 p.m. ET. A five-time All-Star and a World Baseball Classic champion, he's a 13-year veteran of the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres. He's gone 110-89 in his major league career.
Ohtani has just returned to the mound after a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery. He's making his fifth appearance, though they've all been short "Opener" style starts. Manager Dave Roberts has said he hopes to get three innings from Ohtani as the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants. He's only given up one run thus far in six innings. Oh yeah, he also has 32 home runs.
Kikuchi was recently named an All-Star for the Los Angeles Angels and he'll pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 9:38 p.m. ET. Kikuchi is 3-6 with a 3.02 ERA. He's struck out 110 batters this season.
Ogasawara is set to make his second start for the Washington Nationals, as he'll battle against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Major League Baseball first half will conclude on Sunday afternoon, with All-Star festivities beginning on Monday.
