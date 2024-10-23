Shohei Ohtani's 50th Home Run Ball Makes Amazing History at Auction
All season long, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has been making history on the field. Now, he's helped make history off of it.
Per FOX Sports, MLB on social media:
Shohei Ohtani's 50/50 home run ball sold for a record-breaking $4.39 million, per @GoldinCo.
It's now the most expensive ball of all time.
Back on September 19, Ohtani became the first player in baseball history to ever record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. The feat was accomplished against the Miami Marlins. Ohtani ended the year at 54 homers and 59 stolen bases, one of the greatest statistical seasons in baseball history. That year is almost assured to earn him his third MVP Award in the last for years.
Darren Rovell of CLICT had more on the sale:
The sale surpassed the previous high-water mark set by Mark McGwire’s 70th home run ball, which sold for $3.05 million in 1999.
And just like Ohtani’s historic season, it couldn’t have happened in more dramatic fashion.
After a total of 40 bids, the auction finally closed just before 12:30 a.m. ET.
There had been thoughts that the ball could fetch upwards of $5 million, but it fell just short. We do not know the identity of the buyer just yet.
As for Ohtani himself, he'll now work on securing other parts of his legacy. The Dodgers open up the World Series against the New York Yankees on Friday night in LA and Ohtani is looking for his first career championship.
First pitch is 8:08 p.m. ET.
