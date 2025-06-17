Shohei Ohtani's Return to Pitching Helps Make History on MLB.tv
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 6-3 on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, as Shohei Ohtani made his first appearance on the mound since August of 2023.
Ohtani threw just one inning as an opener, since he can't leave the team for a traditional rehab start. He surrendered one run on two hits, throwing 28 pitches. He didn't pitch at all in 2024 because of Tommy John surgery and will hope to work himself back into a big part of the rotation as the season goes on and the Dodgers chase another title.
Baseball fans all around the world were excited to see Ohtani pitch, as the game set records for MLB.tv.
Per MLB Communications:
Monday night's NL West showdown between the @Padres and @Dodgers marked the most-watched game in @MLBTV history, with viewership eclipsing the previous single-game high by 28%.
Prior to Monday, Ohtani had appeared in five seasons as a pitcher, Lifetime, he's 38-19, putting together a solid record despite being on some mediocre Angels teams before signing with the Dodgers. He has a lifetime ERA of 3.02 and has struck out 608 batters in 482.2 innings.
The Dodgers and Padres will play again on Tuesday night at 10:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers have not announced a starter yet while the Padres will send Randy Vasquez to the mound. He's 3-4 with a 3.57 ERA.
San Diego comes in at 39-32 and in third place in the National League West while the Dodgers are 44-29 and in first place.
Related MLB Stories
BANANA BALL IS DANGEROUS?: Sean Casey, who is in the Cincinnati Reds' Hall of Fame, tore his hamstring during an appearance with the Savannah Bananas this weekend. CLICK HERE:
OHTANI ON A ROLL: At the plate, Shohei Ohtani continues to do things we've never seen, making more history this past weekend. CLICK HERE:
REPEAT WINNER?: If Tarik Skubal wins the Cy Young, he'll be the first repeat winner of the award in a quarter century. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.