Slow-Footed Giancarlo Stanton at Top of Rough List in Current Baseball History
New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is known for his power, not his speed, and that's only exemplified by this funny list in current baseball history.
According to @Brooks_Gate on social media, Stanton has the longest "tripleless" drought in all of baseball. He hasn't registered a triple in his last 649 games, which is more than four full seasons. It's more than 50 games more than Justin Turner, who has the second-longest drought at 596 games.
The 35-year-old Stanton is a 15-year veteran of the Miami Marlins and Yankees, spending eight years on South Beach and seven with New York. A lifetime .257 hitter, Stanton is one of the most prodigious power hitters in all of baseball, popping 429 blasts in his career. That makes him the current leader in that category among active players.
Stanton led the National League in home runs (37) back in 2014 and led all of baseball (59) back in 2017. He won the National League MVP that year and is a five-time All-Star. He's also a major reason why the Yankees advanced to the World Series in 2024, putting up a monstruous postseason that saw him hit seven home runs, including four in the ALCS alone.
Stanton and the Yankees will work to get back to the World Series this year, despite the loss of MVP candidate Juan Soto, who signed a 15-year contract with the New York Mets.
The Yankees report to spring training next week and are set to open the regular season on March 27.
