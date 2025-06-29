Sonny Gray Etches Himself in Crazy Baseball History with Recent Gem on Mound

Sonny Gray went 9 years & 334 days between shutouts, the 6th-longest span all-time, shorter than only:



Bill F. Bailey: 12y, 7d (8/30/1909-9/6/1921)

Socks Seibold: 11y, 296d (8/27/1917-6/19/1929)

Carmen Hill: 10y, 356d (9/17/1915-9/8/1926)

Alex Cobb: 10y, 244d (8/23/12-4/24/23)…