Spencer Steer, Nick Martinez Combine For Wild History in Cincinnati Reds Win
The Cincinnati Reds stayed hot on Friday night, beating the San Diego Padres 8-1 at Great American Ball Park. With the win, Cincinnati is 43-39 and trying to barrel in on their first playoff appearance since the COVID 2020 season.
San Diego is 44-37, which is now third in the National League West.
The story of this game comes down to the history made by two players: Spencer Steer, who went 3-for-4 with three homers and four RBIs, and Nick Martinez, who carried a no-hitter through eight innings.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
There’s never been a no-hitter and an individual with 3 HR in the same game
With Nick Martinez and Spencer Steer, the Reds are the first team in at least the expansion era (1961) to have an 8+ inning no-hit bid and an individual 3-HR game in the same game
h/t @EliasSports
Steer, 27, got off to a slow start, but is now hitting .250 with nine homers and 31 RBIs. He's hitting .328 over his last 15 games.
Martinez has also struggled this season, but the 34-year-old earned his fifth win in this one. He's now 5-8 with a 4.12 ERA.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Left-hander Andrew Abbott, takes the ball for Cincinnati, and is 7-1 with a 1.79 ERA right now, and he looks like he could be an All-Star for the first time in his career. He'll be opposed by Randy Vasquez, who is 3-4 with a 3.60 ERA.
