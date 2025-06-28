Fastball

Spencer Steer, Nick Martinez Combine For Wild History in Cincinnati Reds Win

The Reds stayed hot on Friday night, beating the San Diego Padres 8-1 at Great American Ball Park.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer (7) runs to first after hitting a single in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park on June 24.
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer (7) runs to first after hitting a single in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park on June 24.
The Cincinnati Reds stayed hot on Friday night, beating the San Diego Padres 8-1 at Great American Ball Park. With the win, Cincinnati is 43-39 and trying to barrel in on their first playoff appearance since the COVID 2020 season.

San Diego is 44-37, which is now third in the National League West.

The story of this game comes down to the history made by two players: Spencer Steer, who went 3-for-4 with three homers and four RBIs, and Nick Martinez, who carried a no-hitter through eight innings.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

There’s never been a no-hitter and an individual with 3 HR in the same game

With Nick Martinez and Spencer Steer, the Reds are the first team in at least the expansion era (1961) to have an 8+ inning no-hit bid and an individual 3-HR game in the same game

h/t @EliasSports

Steer, 27, got off to a slow start, but is now hitting .250 with nine homers and 31 RBIs. He's hitting .328 over his last 15 games.

Martinez has also struggled this season, but the 34-year-old earned his fifth win in this one. He's now 5-8 with a 4.12 ERA.

The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Left-hander Andrew Abbott, takes the ball for Cincinnati, and is 7-1 with a 1.79 ERA right now, and he looks like he could be an All-Star for the first time in his career. He'll be opposed by Randy Vasquez, who is 3-4 with a 3.60 ERA.

Brady Farkas
