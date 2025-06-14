Spencer Strider Ties Hall of Famer in Atlanta Braves History with Awesome Outing
The Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 on Saturday afternoon behind a history-making performance from right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider.
The righty, who came back from Tommy John surgery this season only to injure his hamstring, went six scoreless innings. He gave up just three hits and one walk while striking out 13.
His performance also tied him with Hall of Famer John Smoltz in some special franchise history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most games with 13+ strikeouts, Braves in at least last 125 seasons:
Spencer Strider: 5
John Smoltz: 5
Warren Spahn: 4
It was a nice bounce back game for Strider, who had been 0-5 coming in. He's now got the first win under his belt and lowered his ERA to 4.35.
The 26-year-old now has 37 strikeouts in 31.0 innings, and he saw the return of his premium velocity.
One of the best pitchers in the league before his injuries, he's now 32-15 lifetime with a 3.54 ERA. He has racked up a whopping 532 strikeouts in 360.2 innings. The Braves have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league this year at 31-37, but if they are going to turn it around, a resurgent Spencer will have to be a part of it.
The Rockies fell to 13-57 through 70 games, the worst record in the league.
The two teams will play again on Sunday with first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. ET. Left-hander Austin Gomber will pitch for the Rockies against reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale.