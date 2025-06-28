St. Louis Cardinals Ace Sonny Gray Tosses 1-Hit Shutout, Makes Wild MLB History
Unlike Cincinnati Reds right-hander Nick Martinez, who lost his no-hit bid in the ninth inning Friday night, St. Louis Cardinals veteran Sonny Gray gave up his first hit of the evening in the bottom of the fifth.
But while Martinez got charged with a run and failed to go the distance against the San Diego Padres, Gray didn't let a blip on the radar tarnish his historic gem against the Cleveland Guardians.
Gray retired the first 14 batters he faced, then sat down the next 13 Guardians who stepped into the box following Nolan Jones' single. That lone hit came on a 1-2 count, too, and the one ball actually appeared to catch the top of the zone, meaning Gray was one call away from a perfect game.
The Cardinals won 5-0, so there was no need to run Gray into the ground. And yet, the 35-year-old righty threw just 89 pitches in his 9.0 shutout innings.
Gray didn't simply toss a Maddux – a complete game shutout on fewer than 100 pitches – he accomplished a feat never seen before in 125 years of big league history.
According to Jomboy Media's Dalton Feely, Gray became the first MLB player ever to allow zero earned runs, zero walks and one or fewer hits over 9.0 innings with at least 11 strikeouts on fewer than 90 pitches.
Gray is now 8-2 with a 3.36 ERA, 1.089 WHIP and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings this season. He entered Friday with a 1.3 WAR through 15 starts.
Since he first became a full-time big leaguer in 2014, Gray ranks fourth in MLB in innings pitched, trailing only Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole and Kyle Gibson. The 96 game score Gray posted in Cleveland on Friday was the highest of his already accomplished career, surpassing the 89 he posted when he last threw a complete game shutout on July 28, 2015.
The Cardinals and Guardians will continue their series Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET. Miles Mikolas is scheduled to take the bump for St. Louis, while Matthew Liberatore is in line to start in Sunday's finale.
Related MLB Stories
- CANNING GOES DOWN: Griffin Canning, in the midst of a breakout year with the New York Mets, is expected to miss at least the remainder of the 2025 season after suffering a ruptured left Achilles on Thursday. CLICK HERE
- FREELAND BACK FRIDAY: Kyle Freeland only needed to spend the minimum 15 days on the injured list before returning for the Colorado Rockies' series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. CLICK HERE
- J-RAM BANGED UP: Jose Ramirez was hit by a pitch in the forearm against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, costing the Cleveland Guardians their superstar for Friday's series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.