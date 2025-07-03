St. Louis Cardinals Legend Bob Gibson Gets Company in Amazing History
Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw joined baseball immortality on Wednesday night, recording his 3,000th strikeout against the Chicago White Sox.
Kershaw, a 10-time All-Star, went six innings, striking out three. He took a no-decision as the Dodgers won 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning.
He is just the 20th player all-time to get 3,000 strikeouts, and he's only the fourth left-hander to hit the feat. Furthermore, he's now paired with St. Louis Cardinals legend Bob Gibson in some additional unique history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Clayton Kershaw joins Walter Johnson (Senators) and Bob Gibson (Cardinals) as the only pitchers with 3,000+ career strikeouts all for one team
Gibson spent 17 seasons in the big leagues, all with the Cardinals. A Hall of Famer, he went 251-174 for his career, posting a 2.91 ERA. He posted double-digit win totals in 14 years, and he led the National League with 23 wins in 1970. A nine-time All-Star, he was also a nine-time Gold Glover and a two-time Cy Young winner. He also won two World Series titles with St. Louis and earned an MVP.
As for Kershaw, he'll head to Cooperstown himself one day, but it's unclear when he'll hang up the cleats. A two-time World Series champion himself, he's a free agent at the end of the season, but given how strong the Dodgers roster is, he may want to keep playing in order to try to win additional rings.
The Dodgers will play the White Sox again on Thursday night.
