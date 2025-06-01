Fastball

Francisco Lindor Lifts New York Mets to Historic Win With Clutch Home Run

The New York Mets downed the Colorado Rockies on Sunday thanks in part to Francisco Lindor's go-ahead home run in the fifth inning, marking their 26th straight win when the star shortstop goes yard.

New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at Citi Field. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The New York Mets were locked in a back-and-forth affair with the lowly Colorado Rockies on Sunday, until Francisco Lindor gave them a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

The star shortstop blasted a go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, putting the Mets up 4-3. Juan Soto capped off the contest with a solo shot of his own in the eighth, securing the 5-3 victory for New York.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, the Mets have now won their last 26 regular season games in which Lindor has hit a home run. That is good for the second-longest such streak in MLB history, trailing only the Brooklyn Dodgers' 29 consecutive wins when Carl Furillo homered between 1951 and 1953.

Sunday's win moved New York's streak out of a tie for second. They were previously right alongside Lou Gehrig's New York Yankees and Ken Caminiti's San Diego Padres in the history books.

Lindor, 31, is now batting .282 with 13 home runs, 10 doubles, 34 RBIs, 38 runs, 10 stolen bases and an .845 OPS on the season. Last year's NL MVP runner-up hasn't made an All-Star appearance since he was with the Cleveland Guardians in 2019, but the four-time Silver Slugger leads all shortstops in hits, home runs and total bases since his MLB debut in 2015.

As for the Mets, they took full possession of first place in the NL East with their latest win.

