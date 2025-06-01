Francisco Lindor Lifts New York Mets to Historic Win With Clutch Home Run
The New York Mets were locked in a back-and-forth affair with the lowly Colorado Rockies on Sunday, until Francisco Lindor gave them a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
The star shortstop blasted a go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, putting the Mets up 4-3. Juan Soto capped off the contest with a solo shot of his own in the eighth, securing the 5-3 victory for New York.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, the Mets have now won their last 26 regular season games in which Lindor has hit a home run. That is good for the second-longest such streak in MLB history, trailing only the Brooklyn Dodgers' 29 consecutive wins when Carl Furillo homered between 1951 and 1953.
Sunday's win moved New York's streak out of a tie for second. They were previously right alongside Lou Gehrig's New York Yankees and Ken Caminiti's San Diego Padres in the history books.
Lindor, 31, is now batting .282 with 13 home runs, 10 doubles, 34 RBIs, 38 runs, 10 stolen bases and an .845 OPS on the season. Last year's NL MVP runner-up hasn't made an All-Star appearance since he was with the Cleveland Guardians in 2019, but the four-time Silver Slugger leads all shortstops in hits, home runs and total bases since his MLB debut in 2015.
As for the Mets, they took full possession of first place in the NL East with their latest win.
Related MLB Stories
- ROCKIES HIT NEW LOW: By blowing Sunday's series finale to the New York Mets, the Colorado Rockies fell to 9-50 and secured the worst record through 59 games by any MLB team. CLICK HERE
- GARCIA BANGED UP: In the midst of his breakout season at the plate, third baseman Maikel Garcia was held out of the Kansas City Royals' series finale against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. CLICK HERE
- GRITTY TIGS MASHING: Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene are the only pair of teammates in the American League with at least 13 home runs and 40 RBIs, making Detroit Tigers history in the process. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.