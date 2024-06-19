Reynaldo López Joins Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine in Atlanta Braves History Books
Wednesday's showdown between the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers featured a matchup between two of baseball's hottest arms – Reynaldo López and Tarik Skubal.
López came out on top in the one-sided pitchers' duel, making franchise history in the process.
The right-hander allowed seven hits, one walk and zero earned runs across 5.0 innings, totaling six strikeouts on the afternoon. López got credit for the win as well, as Atlanta's lineup got to Skubal early and set the table for a 7-0 victory.
In 13 appearances this season, López is 5-2 with a 1.57 ERA, 1.076 WHIP and 76 strikeouts.
MLB.com's Sarah Langs noted that López is now tied for the second-lowest ERA through 13 starts by a Braves pitcher since earned runs became an official stat in the National League in 1912. Greg Maddux set the record with a 1.41 mark in 1994, while Tom Glavine is right alongside López at 1.57.
López's hot start to 2024 is made all the more impressive considering he spent the previous two seasons as a reliever.
The former top prospect for the Washington Nationals showed promise with the Chicago White Sox in 2018, posting a 3.91 ERA across 32 starts, but his ERA ballooned to 5.38 in 2019 and 6.49 in 2020. From 2021 to 2023, López went 13-15 with a 3.14 ERA and 1.064 WHIP as he transitioned into the bullpen and bounced around to the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians.
Atlanta was able to land López on a three-year, $30 million contract in November.
López has more than lived up to that price tag midway through 2024. Not only is he a top contender to win NL Cy Young, but López is officially posting one of the best starts to a season Atlanta has seen in decades.
