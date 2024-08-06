Sean Manaea Matches Tom Seaver, Dwight Gooden in New York Mets History Books
After nearly three months of waiting, the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals finally got to make up their previously postponed showdown at Busch Stadium.
Sean Manaea was originally on two days' rest entering the May 8 matchup, having already defeated the Cardinals on May 6, but the Mets' rotation lined up in a way that he was the starter again on Monday. He took full advantage of the bonus start, making history in New York's 6-0 win.
The 32-year-old left-hander tossed 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing six hits and no walks while striking out 10. It came right off the back of Manaea's last start against the Minnesota Twins on July 30, when he struck out 11 over the course of 7.0 more scoreless frames.
As noted by "Meet at the Apple" host Jonathan Baron, Manaea is now one of just three pitchers in Mets history to go 7.0-plus innings, strike out 10-plus and not allow any runs in back-to-back starts. Tom Seaver was the first to achieve the feat and Dwight Gooden was the second.
Johan Santana, Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, RA Dickey, Bartolo Colon, Zack Wheeler and Pedro Martinez, meanwhile, all failed to do what Manaea just did in a Mets uniform.
Manaea enjoyed six solid years with the Oakland Athletics, going 50-41 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.204 WHIP between 2016 and 2021. He didn't find quite as much success with the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants in 2022 and 2023, though, as he went a combined 15-15 with a 4.73 ERA and 1.273 WHIP between those two seasons.
The Mets signed Manaea to a two-year, $28 million contract in January, and he has certainly proven his worth so far this season.
Through 22 starts this year, Manaea is 8-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 1.183 WHIP.
New York is 15-7 when Manaea takes the mound, including a 7-1 record since June 20. As a result, the Mets are just 1.5 games out of the NL Wild Card picture with 50 games left on the schedule.
