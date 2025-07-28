Struggling Atlanta Braves Outfielder Made Baseball History with Incredible Weekend
Despite having a rough season in 2025, Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II made some incredible baseball history over the weekend.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The @Braves' Michael Harris II had two singles, two doubles, two triples and two homers against the Rangers over the weekend.
He is the first MLB player in the modern era (since 1901) to collect two of each type of hit in a three-game series.
Still just 24 years old, Harris is hitting just .228 with nine home runs and 49 RBIs, as the Braves have slumped to fourth-place in the National League East. He's carrying an OPS+ of just 71 and has a .253 on-base percentage.
A four-year veteran of the Braves, Harris won the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2022, hitting .297 with 19 home runs. However, his WAR (per Baseball Reference), has gone down from 5.1 to 3.5 to 3.2 to 1.1 in succession. While he still has clear talent, it's been frustrating for fans to see him stumble over the last several years.
A third-round pick of the Braves in 2019, the Georgia native was selected from Stockbridge High School.
The Braves will be back in action on Monday night when they visit the Kansas City Royals at 7:40 p.m. ET. Right-hander Spencer Strider will take the mound for the Braves while veteran Rich Hill pitches for Kansas City.
Strider is 4-8 with a 3.72 ERA this season while Hill is 0-1 with a 1.80 ERA. He will be making his second start.
