Fastball

Shohei Ohtani Makes Los Angeles Dodgers History By Keeping RBI Streak Alive

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani recorded an RBI in his 10th consecutive game on Wednesday, in addition to blasting his 10th home run in 15 games.

Sam Connon

Jun 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) watches his solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Jun 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) watches his solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Shohei Ohtani has made a habit of making history ever since he arrived in MLB, and he has continued to do so with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

The superstar designated hitter led off Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox with a solo home run. That set the tone nice and early, and thanks to Gavin Stone's complete game shutout, the Dodgers went on to win 4-0.

Ohtani, meanwhile, finished the game 1-for-2 with an RBI, two runs and two walks, continuing a historic run at the plate.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Ohtani broke a Dodgers franchise record by recording at least one RBI in 10 consecutive games. Ohtani now also has 10 home runs in his last 15 games, which Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens noted had never before been done by a Dodgers hitter.

On the whole this season, Ohtani is batting .322 with 25 home runs, 61 RBI, 16 stolen bases, a 1.045 OPS and a 4.7 WAR. He leads the entire National League in WAR, batting average, slugging percentage, OPS, total bases and home runs.

The 11 home runs Ohtani has hit across 23 games in June are equivalent to a 77-home run pace over a full season.

The Dodgers are now 8-2 in their last 10, fresh off a disappointing 5-6 stretch earlier this month. Los Angeles owns an 8.5-game lead in the NL West and is just 3.0 games back of the top seed in the NL.

Ohtani, who inked a record-breaking $700 million contract with the Dodgers last December, has played a major role in lifting the team to those heights, even through injuries to Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Lcayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Dustin May and others.

It may take a few more months before Ohtani is ready to get back on the mound again, but he has certainly managed to shoulder the load in the meantime.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon

SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/History