Shohei Ohtani Makes Los Angeles Dodgers History By Keeping RBI Streak Alive
Shohei Ohtani has made a habit of making history ever since he arrived in MLB, and he has continued to do so with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.
The superstar designated hitter led off Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox with a solo home run. That set the tone nice and early, and thanks to Gavin Stone's complete game shutout, the Dodgers went on to win 4-0.
Ohtani, meanwhile, finished the game 1-for-2 with an RBI, two runs and two walks, continuing a historic run at the plate.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Ohtani broke a Dodgers franchise record by recording at least one RBI in 10 consecutive games. Ohtani now also has 10 home runs in his last 15 games, which Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens noted had never before been done by a Dodgers hitter.
On the whole this season, Ohtani is batting .322 with 25 home runs, 61 RBI, 16 stolen bases, a 1.045 OPS and a 4.7 WAR. He leads the entire National League in WAR, batting average, slugging percentage, OPS, total bases and home runs.
The 11 home runs Ohtani has hit across 23 games in June are equivalent to a 77-home run pace over a full season.
The Dodgers are now 8-2 in their last 10, fresh off a disappointing 5-6 stretch earlier this month. Los Angeles owns an 8.5-game lead in the NL West and is just 3.0 games back of the top seed in the NL.
Ohtani, who inked a record-breaking $700 million contract with the Dodgers last December, has played a major role in lifting the team to those heights, even through injuries to Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Lcayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Dustin May and others.
It may take a few more months before Ohtani is ready to get back on the mound again, but he has certainly managed to shoulder the load in the meantime.
