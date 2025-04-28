Fastball

Surprise, Surprise: Chicago Cubs Breakout Star Makes History Yet Again

The Chicago Cubs lost to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night, but Pete Crow-Armstrong continued his solid start to the season.

Brady Farkas

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) gestures after hitting a one run double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Wrigley Field on April 27.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) gestures after hitting a one run double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Wrigley Field on April 27. / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs lost 3-1 in 10 innings on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field. Despite the loss, it's been an excellent first month for the Cubs, who are 17-12 overall. The Phillies improved to 15-13 with the win. Chicago is in first place in the National League Central, while Philadelphia is in second in the National League East.

Pete Crow-Armstrong continued his breakout season for the Cubs, going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. He also made some special team history of the last 125 years, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Pete Crow-Armstrong is the first Cubs player in at least the last 125 seasons with 13+ extra-base hits and 5+ SB in a 13-game span

The 23-year-old "PCA" is now hitting .286 with five homers, 19 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. Just his second full season in the big leagues, he's looking like a potential All-Star selection later this summer.

He pairs with Seiya Suzuki and Kyle Tucker to make up a solid nucleus of the Chicago offense.

On the other side, Trea Turner went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the Phillies. Jordan Romano, who has an ERA of 12.19 for the season, earned his second save.

The Cubs are off on Monday, but they will start a new series with the division-rival Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. As of now, neither team has announced its starting pitcher for the series opener.

Related MLB Stories

LONG and SHORT OF IT: Kevin Gausman only threw 2.2 innings on Sunday against the Yankees, but he threw HOW MANY pitches? CLICK HERE:

RED HOT AT HOME: The Detroit Tigers are out to their best home start in 114 years, which has them atop the American League Central. CLICK HERE:

SIZZLING SKENES: Paul Skenes beat the LA Dodgers on Friday, continuing his historic domination on the road. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History