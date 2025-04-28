Surprise, Surprise: Chicago Cubs Breakout Star Makes History Yet Again
The Chicago Cubs lost 3-1 in 10 innings on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field. Despite the loss, it's been an excellent first month for the Cubs, who are 17-12 overall. The Phillies improved to 15-13 with the win. Chicago is in first place in the National League Central, while Philadelphia is in second in the National League East.
Pete Crow-Armstrong continued his breakout season for the Cubs, going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. He also made some special team history of the last 125 years, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Pete Crow-Armstrong is the first Cubs player in at least the last 125 seasons with 13+ extra-base hits and 5+ SB in a 13-game span
The 23-year-old "PCA" is now hitting .286 with five homers, 19 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. Just his second full season in the big leagues, he's looking like a potential All-Star selection later this summer.
He pairs with Seiya Suzuki and Kyle Tucker to make up a solid nucleus of the Chicago offense.
On the other side, Trea Turner went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the Phillies. Jordan Romano, who has an ERA of 12.19 for the season, earned his second save.
The Cubs are off on Monday, but they will start a new series with the division-rival Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night at PNC Park.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. As of now, neither team has announced its starting pitcher for the series opener.
Related MLB Stories
LONG and SHORT OF IT: Kevin Gausman only threw 2.2 innings on Sunday against the Yankees, but he threw HOW MANY pitches? CLICK HERE:
RED HOT AT HOME: The Detroit Tigers are out to their best home start in 114 years, which has them atop the American League Central. CLICK HERE:
SIZZLING SKENES: Paul Skenes beat the LA Dodgers on Friday, continuing his historic domination on the road. CLICK HERE: