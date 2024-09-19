Tampa Bay Rays Fireballer Makes Team History on Wednesday Night
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Pepiot made some impressive team history on Wednesday night, tossing an immaculate inning against the Boston Red Sox.
He threw nine pitches and nine strikes in the top of the fifth inning, striking out Connor Wong, Wilyer Abreu and Tristan Casas. It is the fourth immaculate inning in team history, according to the @MLB account on "X:"
Pepiot was brilliant on Wednesday, pitching six innings and giving up just one run on two hits. He walked none and struck out 12. Unfortunately, he didn't factor into the decision as the Rays lost 2-1. They are now 74-78 on the year.
Pepiot was acquired last offseason in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers for right-hander Tyler Glasnow. Though he spent some time on the injured list, he's been impressive for the Rays. He's gone 8-6 with a 3.64 ERA, striking out 131 batters in 121.0 innings.
The Rays pitching staff has been decimated by injury this year, but figures to be fully healthy in 2025. Pepiot should pair with the likes of Taj Bradley, Drew Rasmussen, Jeffrey Springs and Shane McClanahan, who should be back and ready from Tommy John surgery at the beginning of the season or just after the start of it.
The 27-year-old Pepiot was drafted in the third round of the 2019 draft out of Butler University in Indiana. He made his debut in 2022 and is 13-7 lifetime with a 3.30 ERA.
The Rays and Red Sox will play again on Thursday at 6:50 p.m. ET.
