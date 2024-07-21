Tampa Bay Rays Make Amazingly Random Baseball History on Saturday

.@RaysBaseball became the 2nd MLB team since 1901 to do all of these in a single game (including playoffs):



Score 9+ Runs

Hit 4+ HR

Hold Opp. To 0/1 Runs

Record 5+ Walks

Steal 2+ Bases

Opp. GIDP 3+ Times



The Dodgers also did this against the Braves on August 23, 1958. pic.twitter.com/BvjP5jZqPG