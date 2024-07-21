Tampa Bay Rays Make Amazingly Random Baseball History on Saturday
The Tampa Bay Rays blew out the New York Yankees 9-1 on Saturday afternoon to even the weekend series at one game each.
With the win, the Rays are now 49-49 on the season while the loss drops the Yankees to 59-41. More importantly for New York, they are now 2.0 games back of the Orioles in the American League East.
The win by the Rays was a complete one, as they got a major power display and a great pitching performance on the mound from Taj Bradley.
In fact, the Rays made an incredibly random collection of baseball history, doing things that haven't been done since 1958.
Per @OptaSTATS:
.@RaysBaseball became the 2nd MLB team since 1901 to do all of these in a single game (including playoffs):
Score 9+ Runs
Hit 4+ HR
Hold Opp. To 0/1 Runs
Record 5+ Walks
Steal 2+ Bases
Opp. GIDP 3+ Times
The Dodgers also did this against the Braves on August 23, 1958.
The Rays got home runs from Alex Jackson (2), Isaac Paredes (16), and Randy Arozarena (2-14). As for Bradley, he went 7.0 innings, giving up no runs on just one hit. He walked two and struck out five to continue his great run. He's now 5-4 on the season with a 2.63 ERA.
The two teams will play each other again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. Young Rays' righty Shane Baz will pitch against veteran Marcus Stroman.
Baz is 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA while Stroman is 7-4 with a 3.51.
