Tampa Bay Rays Make Unenviable Baseball History with Offensive Struggles on Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Rays lost to the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Tuesday night at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. With the loss, the Rays are now 4-6 on the season while the win improved the Angels to a surprising 7-3.
Though the Rays mustered nine hits in the contest, they failed to break through on several scoring chances late in the game, ultimately making some unenviable baseball history in the process.
Per Wayne Randazzo of the Angels television crew:
And to top it off, the Rays tonight became the only team in the live-ball era (since at least 1920) to have a runner on 3rd with 0 outs not score in each of the 7th, 8th, and 9th innings of a game. Historically impressive performance by the Angels bullpen tonight.
The Rays did score three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but their failure to capitalize further kept it a 3-2 Rays lead. The Angels scored single runs in the top of the eighth and the top of the ninth to ultimately win.
Kenley Jansen earned career save No. 450 in the win, continuing to ascend up the all-time saves list. He's fourth all-time behind Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601) and Lee Smith (478).
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi will take the ball for the Halos while Ryan Pepiot pitches for the Rays.
Kikuchi is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA while Pepiot is 0-1 with a 2.45.
