Tampa Bay Rays Re-Arrange Franchise History Books in Tuesday Win vs. Athletics
The Tampa Bay Rays shut out the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night by a score of 1-0. With the win, the Rays are now over .500 at 63-62 on the season. They remain on the periphery of the American League wild card race at 6.5 games back of the Kansas City Royals.
The game, which was played in Oakland, finished in an insanely quick time of 1 hour and 54 minutes. According to longtime Rays Insider Steve Carney, it was one of the fastest games in team history.
Other nine-inning #Rays games to be played in 1:54 or faster:
6/9/2022 - Shane McClanahan outduels Miles Mikolas and the #Cardinals 2-1 in 1:54
8/9/2011 - James Shields shuts out #Royals 4-0 in 1:53
Youngster Shane Baz earned the win for Tampa Bay after going 7.2 innings. He allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out four. The combination of low hits and low strikeouts helped move the game along.
On the other side, the Rays only had three hits themselves against starter Joey Estes and the A's bullpen. Estes went 7.2 innings and struck out five. The lone run of the game came on a Jose Siri home run in the bottom of the top of the eighth inning.
The two teams will be back at it again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET. Youngster Ryan Pepiot will get the ball for Tampa Bay while Mitch Spence pitches for Oakland.
Pepiot is 6-5 on the season while Spence is 7-8.
