Fastball

Tampa Bay Rays Re-Arrange Franchise History Books in Tuesday Win vs. Athletics

The Tampa Bay Rays pitched a shutout on Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics, making some team history in the process.

Brady Farkas

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz (11) delivers a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Aug 20.
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz (11) delivers a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Aug 20. / Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Rays shut out the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night by a score of 1-0. With the win, the Rays are now over .500 at 63-62 on the season. They remain on the periphery of the American League wild card race at 6.5 games back of the Kansas City Royals.

The game, which was played in Oakland, finished in an insanely quick time of 1 hour and 54 minutes. According to longtime Rays Insider Steve Carney, it was one of the fastest games in team history.

Other nine-inning #Rays games to be played in 1:54 or faster:

6/9/2022 - Shane McClanahan outduels Miles Mikolas and the #Cardinals 2-1 in 1:54

8/9/2011 - James Shields shuts out #Royals 4-0 in 1:53

Youngster Shane Baz earned the win for Tampa Bay after going 7.2 innings. He allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out four. The combination of low hits and low strikeouts helped move the game along.

On the other side, the Rays only had three hits themselves against starter Joey Estes and the A's bullpen. Estes went 7.2 innings and struck out five. The lone run of the game came on a Jose Siri home run in the bottom of the top of the eighth inning.

The two teams will be back at it again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET. Youngster Ryan Pepiot will get the ball for Tampa Bay while Mitch Spence pitches for Oakland.

Pepiot is 6-5 on the season while Spence is 7-8.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History