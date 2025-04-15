Tanner Houck Posts One of the Worst Starts in Boston Red Sox Franchise History
Tanner Houck's emergence was one of the best stories on the Boston Red Sox in 2024, putting his inconsistencies and injuries behind him en route to a surprise All-Star appearance.
The 2025 season has not treated Houck as kindly.
Houck lasted just 2.1 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, giving up 10 hits, two walks and two home runs while notching just one strikeout. The Rays scored 12 runs against the 28-year-old righty, 10 of which were earned.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Houck became the first pitcher in Red Sox franchise history to allow at least 12 runs in a start that lasted 3.0 innings or fewer.
Boston proceeded to lose the series opener 16-1. Houck dropped to 0-2 in the process, as he now boasts a 9.16 ERA, 1.929 WHIP and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings through four starts.
Houck's failures are a continuation from spring training, when he went 0-1 with an 11.20 ERA, 2.488 WHIP and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings in four Grapefruit League starts.
In 30 big league starts last year, Houck went 9-10 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.142 WHIP, 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.5 WAR. Between 2020 and 2022, he went 9-9 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.123 WHIP, 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 4.5 WAR.
That version of Houck has showed up for just one of his four outings so far in 2025 – his quality start against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 9 – but has been otherwise dormant.
