Tarik Skubal Creates New Class in Detroit Tigers History with Incredible Gem on Sunday
The Detroit Tigers shut out the Cleveland Guardians 5-0 in an American League Central battle on Sunday morning. With the win, Detroit is now 34-20, which is the best record in the American League.
Tarik Skubal was the standout performer of the contest, throwing a complete-game shutout. He scattered just two hits and had no walks while striking out 13. The American League Cy Young winner a season ago, he's now 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA.
He created baseball history with a 103 mph fastball on the final pitch of the game, and he also created team history in his outing.
Per Tigers PR on social media:
Tarik Skubal is the first pitcher in Tigers history to throw a complete game with zero walks, no more than two hits, and 13+ strikeouts.
The last Major League pitcher to do so was Jacob deGrom on April 23, 2021.
The 28-year-old has re-asserted himself as the most dominant pitcher in the AL this season, as he's now struck out 92 batters in just 68.2 innings. A six-year veteran of the Tigers, he's 46-33 lifetime with a 3.28 ERA.
The Tigers will be back in action on Memorial Day Monday when they host the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET as Hayden Birdsong (SF) pitches against Keider Montero.
Birdsong has gone 2-0 thus far with a 1.91 ERA while Montero has gone 1-1 with a 5.28 ERA since being re-called from Triple-A.
The Giants are 31-22 on the season.
