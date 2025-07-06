Tarik Skubal Enters Detroit Tigers Series Finale in Exclusive History
The Detroit Tigers will go for a sweep of the division-rival Cleveland Guardians on Sunday afternoon, and they'll do so with the best pitcher in the American League on the mound.
Tarik Skubal enters play at 10-2 with a 2.15 ERA, and not only is he a lock for the All-Star Game, there's a chance he could start for Aaron Boone's American League squad on July 15.
And he'll take the mound on Sunday with some great history under his belt, according to @OptaSTATS:
Tarik Skubal Last 3 Division Starts Entering Today:
33 K
5 H
1 BB
1 XBH
3 Gms With 7+ IP, 0 R Allowed
No other pitcher in the divisional era (since 1969) has matched more than three of these marks over a three-start span against division opponents.
After winning the American League Cy Young Award last season, Skubal is in prime position to win the award again. The 28-year-old has struck out 138 batters in 109.0 innings and regularly flashes upper-90s velocity.
He's a main reason why the Tigers are 56-34 and in first place in the American League Central, and he's also a main reason why they are contenders for their first World Series since 1984.
The Guardians enter play reeling, as they are 40-47 and on the outside-looking-in of the American League playoff picture. Last year's division champions, they could end up selling at the trade deadline.
Right-hander Gavin Williams will pitch against Skubal. Armed with good stuff, he's 5-4 with a 3.86 ERA this season.
Detroit will play Monday against the Rays at 6:40 p.m. ET.
