Tarik Skubal Enters Detroit Tigers Series Finale in Exclusive History

The Tigers will go for a sweep of the division-rival Guardians and they'll send the best pitcher in the American League to the mound.

Brady Farkas

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Comerica Park on June 29.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Comerica Park on June 29. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Detroit Tigers will go for a sweep of the division-rival Cleveland Guardians on Sunday afternoon, and they'll do so with the best pitcher in the American League on the mound.

Tarik Skubal enters play at 10-2 with a 2.15 ERA, and not only is he a lock for the All-Star Game, there's a chance he could start for Aaron Boone's American League squad on July 15.

And he'll take the mound on Sunday with some great history under his belt, according to @OptaSTATS:

Tarik Skubal Last 3 Division Starts Entering Today:

33 K
5 H
1 BB
1 XBH
3 Gms With 7+ IP, 0 R Allowed

No other pitcher in the divisional era (since 1969) has matched more than three of these marks over a three-start span against division opponents.

After winning the American League Cy Young Award last season, Skubal is in prime position to win the award again. The 28-year-old has struck out 138 batters in 109.0 innings and regularly flashes upper-90s velocity.

He's a main reason why the Tigers are 56-34 and in first place in the American League Central, and he's also a main reason why they are contenders for their first World Series since 1984.

The Guardians enter play reeling, as they are 40-47 and on the outside-looking-in of the American League playoff picture. Last year's division champions, they could end up selling at the trade deadline.

Right-hander Gavin Williams will pitch against Skubal. Armed with good stuff, he's 5-4 with a 3.86 ERA this season.

Detroit will play Monday against the Rays at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Brady Farkas
Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

