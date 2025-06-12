Fastball

Tarik Skubal Has Created Amazing Baseball History Over Last 11 Starts

The reigning American League Cy Young winner has been completely dominant over his last 11 outings, helping lead the Tigers to the American League's best record.

Brady Farkas

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts after a pitch against Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, June 6, 2025.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts after a pitch against Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, June 6, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Tigers enter play on Thursday with the best record in the American League at 44-25, and starting pitcher Tarik Skubal is a major reason why.

The lefty, who is the reigning American League Cy Young winner, has been historically dominant over his last 11 outings, according to @OptaSTATS:

Tarik Skubal has posted a 31.67 K-BB ratio (95/3) over his last 11 starts.

He’s the first pitcher in the modern era (since 1901) to post a 30.00 K-BB ratio or higher in an 11-start span with no relief appearances during that stretch.

Skubal will take the mound on Thursday as Detroit does battle with the Baltimore Orioles. He's gone 6-2 this season with a 2.16 ERA, striking out 105 batters in total. Keegan Akin will pitch for Baltimore, and he's 1-0 with a 2.89 ERA.

The Tigers advanced to the American League Division Series a season ago where they lost to the Cleveland Guardians, but they seem to be a true contender for the American League pennant this year. Not only do they have the best pitcher (Skubal), they also have a World Series-winning manager (A.J. Hinch), and now they have playoff experience as well.

Baltimore enters play as one of the most disappointing teams in baseball at 27-39. They won 101 and 91 games each of the last two seasons, but now appear primed to sell at the looming trade deadline.

They are in last place in the American League East and are wasting a year of control and development from Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History