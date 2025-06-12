Tarik Skubal Has Created Amazing Baseball History Over Last 11 Starts
The Detroit Tigers enter play on Thursday with the best record in the American League at 44-25, and starting pitcher Tarik Skubal is a major reason why.
The lefty, who is the reigning American League Cy Young winner, has been historically dominant over his last 11 outings, according to @OptaSTATS:
Tarik Skubal has posted a 31.67 K-BB ratio (95/3) over his last 11 starts.
He’s the first pitcher in the modern era (since 1901) to post a 30.00 K-BB ratio or higher in an 11-start span with no relief appearances during that stretch.
Skubal will take the mound on Thursday as Detroit does battle with the Baltimore Orioles. He's gone 6-2 this season with a 2.16 ERA, striking out 105 batters in total. Keegan Akin will pitch for Baltimore, and he's 1-0 with a 2.89 ERA.
The Tigers advanced to the American League Division Series a season ago where they lost to the Cleveland Guardians, but they seem to be a true contender for the American League pennant this year. Not only do they have the best pitcher (Skubal), they also have a World Series-winning manager (A.J. Hinch), and now they have playoff experience as well.
Baltimore enters play as one of the most disappointing teams in baseball at 27-39. They won 101 and 91 games each of the last two seasons, but now appear primed to sell at the looming trade deadline.
They are in last place in the American League East and are wasting a year of control and development from Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday.