Tarik Skubal Making History No One Has Ever Seen Before as He Continues Incredible Run
Detroit Tigers' left-hander Tarik Skubal continued the dominant start to his season on Thursday as the Tigers took the first game of a doubleheader from the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-2.
Skubal, the reigning American League Cy Young winner, went 5.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out six, moving to 8-2 on the year. He owns a miniscule 2.06 ERA.
He's also making baseball history we've never seen before, per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The @Tigers' Tarik Skubal has recorded 100+ strikeouts, a 2.50 ERA or lower & fewer than 20 walks allowed through 15 games in each of the last two seasons.
No other pitcher in MLB history has recorded back-to-back campaigns with such starts.
The 28-year-old Skubal has struck out 117 batters in 96.0 innings this year, which follows up a 228-strikeout season in 2024.
Destined to be an All-Star again, there's a chance that he starts the game for the American League, which will be managed by Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees.
Detroit is now 48-28 on the season, which is the best record in the American League.
The Tigers will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the surging Tampa Bay Rays at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as right-hander Jack Flaherty (DET) battles against fellow righty Shane Baz (TBR).
Flaherty has put together an up-and-down season, going 5-7 thus far with a 4.03 ERA. Baz is 6-3 with a 4.54 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
CRITICAL TONE: Team Hall of Famer Manny Ramirez criticized the Boston Red Sox for how they handled the situation with Rafael Devers. Here's what he had to say about it all. CLICK HERE:
PASSING A HOF: Salvador Perez, the backstop of the Kansas City Royals, just passed George Brett in team history. CLICK HERE:
MUST-WATCH: Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound on Monday night, and the viewership set records for MLB.tv. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.