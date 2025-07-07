Tarik Skubal is Now Chasing a Group of Cy Young Winners in Baseball History

Most scoreless starts with 10+ strikeouts & no walks in a season, since at least 1901:



2021 Corbin Burnes: 4

2015 Clayton Kershaw: 4

2000 Pedro Martinez: 4

2025 Tarik Skubal: 3

2021 Gerrit Cole: 3

2004 Randy Johnson: 3

2001 Mike Mussina: 3

1968 Bob Gibson: 3

1965 Sandy Koufax: 3