Tarik Skubal is Now Chasing a Group of Cy Young Winners in Baseball History
Though he didn't factor into the decision, Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal continued his dominant 2025 season on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians.
The reigning American League Cy Young winner, Skubal struck out 10 over seven innings, surrendering just three hits and no runs. He lowered his ERA to 2.02 on the season and is making a case for another Cy Young. More immediately, he's making a case to start the All-Star Game for the American League as well.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he's also chasing some unique baseball history:
Most scoreless starts with 10+ strikeouts & no walks in a season, since at least 1901:
2021 Corbin Burnes: 4
2015 Clayton Kershaw: 4
2000 Pedro Martinez: 4
2025 Tarik Skubal: 3
2021 Gerrit Cole: 3
2004 Randy Johnson: 3
2001 Mike Mussina: 3
1968 Bob Gibson: 3
1965 Sandy Koufax: 3
Considering Martinez, Kershaw and Burnes are all Cy Young winners, that's a great list for Skubal to be chasing.
The 28-year-old is 10-2 this season with 148 strikeouts in 116.0 innings.
The Tigers won this game 7-2 in 10-innings after tying the game at 1-1 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Detroit is now 57-34 on the season, which is the best record in the American League.
Cleveland, who won the American League Central last season, is 40-48 and fading fast from the American League wild card picture.
Detroit will be back in action on Monday night in a battle of contenders. They'll take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park at 6:40 p.m. ET.
