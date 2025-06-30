Tarik Skubal Re-Writes the History Books Yet Again For Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers shut out the Minnesota Twins 3-0 in a nationally-televised 'Sunday Night Baseball' game and reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal did not disappoint in the showcase.
The powerful lefty threw seven masterful innings, giving up just one hit and one walk while striking out 13. The win moved Skubal to 10-2 and lowered his ERA to 2.15. It also gave him a unique spot in multiple instances of baseball history, according to Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
Tarik Skubal is the 1st left-handed pitcher in the pitch-tracking era to have multiple starts of 13+ K in fewer than 95 pitches
And this one...
Tarik Skubal is the 4th left-handed pitcher ever with multiple starts in a single season of 13+ K, 0 R and 2 or fewer hits, joining Chris Sale (2015), Randy Johnson (2001) and Sandy Koufax (1965).
The 28-year-old Skubal is a major reason why the Tigers are 53-32 and leading the American League Central. Currently, they have the best record in the American League and are a contender for their first World Series title since 1984.
The Twins fell to 40-44 with the loss, and they remain in third place in the American League Central. Offensively, Kerry Carpenter hit a homer and a triple for the Tigers before leaving with injury.
The Tigers will be off on Monday before getting back into action on Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals.
First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET as Jack Flaherty (DET) pitches against Trevor Williams (WAS).
