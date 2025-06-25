Tarik Skubal Wins Again, Makes Team History as Detroit Tigers Roll Athletics

Most strikeouts in a pitcher's first 16 games of a season - @tigers franchise history (1901-present):

131- Max Scherzer (2013)

125- Tarik Skubal (2025 via 8 Tuesday vs the A's)

125- Mickey Lolich (2016)

124- Justin Verlander (2009)

119- Scherzer (2014)

119- Jack Flaherty (2024) pic.twitter.com/JuzrW4m2Lm