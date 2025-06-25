Tarik Skubal Wins Again, Makes Team History as Detroit Tigers Roll Athletics
Reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal struggled early but still threw six innings as the Detroit Tigers beat the Athletics 11-4 on Tuesday night at Comerica Park.
Skubal gave up two runs in each of the first two innings, but was scoreless after that in moving to 9-2 on the season. He gave up his four earned runs on six hits, walked one and struck out eight.
He has an ERA of 2.29 and also moved up an impressive list in team history, according to @StatsCentre:
Most strikeouts in a pitcher's first 16 games of a season - @Tigers franchise history (1901-present):
131- Max Scherzer (2013)
125- Tarik Skubal (2025 via 8 Tuesday vs the A's)
125- Mickey Lolich
124- Justin Verlander (2009)
119- Scherzer (2014)
119- Jack Flaherty (2024)
Skubal, 28, has asserted himself as the best pitcher in the American League over the last two years and is a major reason why the Tigers have the best record in baseball at 50-30. He's a virtual lock to be an All-Star this season and should challenge for the Cy Young again.
He's struck out those 125 batters in 102.0 innings and has a 0.87 WHIP.
Kerry Carpenter and Dillon Dingler hit homers in the victory.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Right-hander Jack Flaherty will take the ball for the Tigers while left-hander Jacob Lopez pitches for the A's.
He's gone 1-4 with a 4.25 ERA in 10 games, while Flaherty is 5-8.
