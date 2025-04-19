Texas Rangers' Offseason Acquisition is at the Bottom of Some Very Poor History
The Texas Rangers lost 3-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night at Globe Life Field. WIth the loss, they are now 12-8 on the season, but they remain in first place in the American League West.
The Dodgers are 15-6 after the win and they sit in second in the National League West.
Rangers' designated hitter Joc Pederson went 0-for-3 in the loss, dropping his batting average to .057 for the season. Signed to a two-year deal this past offseason, Pederson has the lowest batting average in baseball history though a team's first 20 games (mininum 50 plate appearances).
That chart came from BrooksGate on social media:
A two-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion, Pederson is a .238 lifetime hitter. Known for his big power, he hit 36 homers back in 2019 and he has six seasons of 20 or more.
A 12-year veteran, Pederson has played with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Rangers.
He was even pinch-hit for late in Friday's game, getting replaced by right-handed hitting Kevin Pillar, though that likely had more to do with a lefty (Tanner Scott) being on the mound than his performance.
The Dodgers and Rangers will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Dodgers will send rookie Roki Sasaki to the mound against veteran Nathan Eovaldi.
Sasaki is 0-1 with a 3.29 ERA while Eovaldi is 1-2 with a 2.55. He took the loss last Sunday against Seattle.
