Texas Rangers Phenom Wyatt Langford Joined Jackie Robinson in History During 2024 Season
After winning the World Series in 2023, the Texas Rangers had a disappointing encore in 2024. The team missed the playoffs after finishing third in the American League West.
The offense wasn't the same as it had been in 2023, with key figures like Adolis Garcia taking a step back. Injuries also played a role, with Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle barely pitching. Max Scherzer was also injured, as was Evan Carter.
However, on the positive front, the team did get solid contributions from rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford. The No. 4 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Langford made the team out of spring training and hit .253 in 499 at-bats. He popped 16 homers, drove in 74 runs and stole 19 bases. He figures to be a huge part of the offense in 2025.
In his rookie year, he also did something not seen since Jackie Robinson.
Per @MLBNetwork on social media:
Walk-off grand slam
Hit for the cycle
Inside-the-park HR
Wyatt Langford joined Jackie Robinson as the only players to accomplish all three in the same season!
Langford played his college ball at the University of Florida, battling against Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews in the College World Series in 2023. Both of those players were taken just before Langford in the draft, with Skenes going No. 1 and Crews going No. 2.
Langford also posted a .325 on-base percentage and a .415 slugging. With his further development, the Rangers will hope to have a more complete season in 2025.
