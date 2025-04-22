Texas Rangers Pitcher Stands Atop Some Disappointing History Over Last Five Years
Through two starts this season with the Texas Rangers, left-hander Patrick Corbin has been solid. Signed late to help alleviate injury issues in the rotation, he's 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 9.1 innings.
The Rangers enter play on Tuesday in first place in the American League West at 13-9, one game ahead of the Seattle Mariners.
Though Corbin has been solid this year, he's actually well ahead of the pack in some disappointing history of the last five years.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
Patrick Corbin has 63 losses since the start of 2021. No other pitcher has more than 46.
Corbin, 35, has had a very interesting career overall. He won double-digit games in four seasons before 2019 and was an All-Star in 2013 and 2018 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He signed a massive contract before 2019 with the Washington Nationals and helped them win the 2019 World Series, but then the wheels came off.
He went 2-7 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season (4.66 ERA) and then led the majors in losses in 2021 (9-16) and 2022 (6-19). He led the National League in losses (15) back in 2023 and then went 6-13 in 2024.
Though his performance has dwindled, he's been steadily available, making 31 starts or more every year since 2021. His struggles, high start numbers, and playing for the mediocre Nationals have all contributed to his high-loss numbers.
However, with a better team behind him now, perhaps Corbin can write a new chapter in his career.
The Rangers will play the Athletics on Tuesday night as Corbin pitches against Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is 10:05 p.m. ET.
