Red-Hot Corey Seager Joins Rare Baseball History with Another Home Run
In a World Series rematch on Wednesday afternoon, Texas Rangers' star Corey Seager hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The home run was a two-run shot off Ryne Nelson and gave the Rangers a 4-0 lead. It was his 13th of the season and continues his record-breaking hot streak.
Per Stefan Stevenson of Inside the Rangers on FanNation:
Seager is only the fifth MLB player to hit 8 or more homers in an 8-game span while starting at shortstop during the stretch.
The 30-year-old star is now hitting .262 with the 13 homers and 29 RBI. Entering play on Wednesday, he had a .455 on-base percentage over the last week of games.
One of the best players in baseball, Seager is a four-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger, a Rookie of the Year and a two-time World Series champion. He helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020 and the Rangers take the title in 2023.
He pairs with Marcus Semien to make one of the best top of the order duos in all of baseball. With Seager, Semien, Nate Lowe, Adolis Garcia, and Jonah Heim, the Rangers have one of the deepest lineups in all of baseball, and they should be able to remain in contention in both the American League West and American League wild card races.
The Rangers entered play on Wednesday at 26-29 and in second place in the West.
The team will be off on Thursday before heading into a series with the Miami Marlins.
