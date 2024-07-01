Texas Rangers Rookie Wyatt Langford Makes History By Hitting For The Cycle
The Texas Rangers enjoyed a blowout road win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, thanks in large part to the historic contributions of rookie left fielder Wyatt Langford.
Langford went 4-for-5 at the plate with three runs and four RBI. More importantly, Langford hit for the cycle, becoming the first MLB player to do so in 2024.
After flying out to right in his first at-bat of the night, Langford checked off the triple to lead off the top of the fourth. He then added an RBI double in the top of the fifth before notching an infield single in the sixth.
Langford capped things off by blasting a three-run home run in the top of the eighth, taking Matt Krook yard with a 404-foot bomb that stayed just inside the left field foul pole.
Langford, naturally, made multiple instances of history during his all-around dominant performance at the plate on Sunday.
For one, Langford became the second rookie in Rangers history to hit for the cycle, and the first since Oddibe McDowell in 1985. There have now been 11 cycles recorded by Rangers hitters, with Langford's representing the first since Carlos Gomez's in 2017, per team broadcaster Jared Sandler.
Langford also became the eighth player since 1950 to hit for the cycle within their first 60 MLB appearances, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs. Langford and Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz are the only players to achieve the feat in the last 17 seasons.
On top of all that, Langford became the first player ever to hit for the cycle on "Sunday Night Baseball," as Lang passed along from the Elias Sports Bureau. ESPN has been broadcasting "Sunday Night Baseball" since 1990.
Langford is now batting .260 with four home runs, 35 RBI, seven stolen bases, a .712 OPS and a 0.5 WAR in 2024. The 22-year-old entered the season as the No. 2 prospect in the Rangers' farm system and the No. 6 prospect in all of baseball.
