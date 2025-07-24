Texas Rangers Star Shortstop Joins Elite Company in MLB History Books
Corey Seager went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double against the Athletics on Wednesday, helping to clinch the series for the Texas Rangers.
On Thursday, he locked down the sweep by doing the same.
The 31-year-old shortstop went yard again – and added another double – in his team's 2-1 victory over the A's. He is now batting .275 with 15 home runs, 15 doubles, 38 RBIs, 41 runs, an .874 OPS and a 3.8 WAR through 71 games this season.
Seager, a five-time All-Star and two-time World Series MVP, has a 152 OPS+ so far in 2025, bringing his career figure up to 137.
As noted by Mark DeRosa on MLB Network, that is good for the third-highest ever by a primary shortstop through their age-31 season. He ranks just ahead of Ernie Banks and only behind Honus Wagner and Alex Rodriguez.
Taking Rodriguez's ties to performance-enhancing drugs out of the equation, Seager is side-by-side with an elite class of hall of famers.
Dating back to his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seager is a .289 hitter with an .872 OPS for his career. No other active MLB shortstop has been so productive in those two categories.
Seager and the Rangers are off Thursday, but will open up a series against the Atlanta Braves on Friday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.
