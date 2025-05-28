Texas Rangers Trending For Some Woeful History at Top of Batting Order
Heading into Tuesday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Texas Rangers were getting some historically low production from the top of the order, but they were also getting some historically bad luck.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
Lowest BABIP by leadoff hitters (AL/NL history):
.178 <--- 2025 Texas Rangers so far
.206 <--- 1933 St. Louis Browns
.209 <--- 1958 Kansas City Athletics
.211 <--- 1940 St. Louis Browns
.214 <--- 1947 Detroit Tigers
.214 <--- 1918 Philadelphia Athletics
So, the Rangers' leadoff hitters are struggling, but they also haven't gotten much of anything to drop in for them. The law of averages will tell you that has to turn, but that's hard to see for Bruce Bochy's team right now. Marcus Semien has spent much of the four seasons in the leadoff spot for Texas, but he's hitting just .176 and has now been dropped to eighth in the order. Josh Smith hit leadoff on Tuesday and went 1-for-4.
The Rangers were able to beat the Blue Jays 2-0 behind a solid effort from six different pitchers on the mound. Nathan Eovaldi pitched two scoreless innings but left with triceps fatigue.
Texas is now 27-29 and sits in third place in the American League West. Toronto is 26-28 and in third place in the American League East.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 8:05 p.m. ET. Right-hander Tyler Mahle will take the ball for Texas while the Jays haven't announced a starter as of this posting.
