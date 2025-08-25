The 2000 Toronto Blue Jays Just Got Some Company in Powerful Baseball History
The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Sunday night, moving to 70-60 on the season. With the win, New York is now just 0.5 games back of the Red Sox for the top wild card spot in the American League, and they are 0.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners for the second spot.
New York hit four home runs in the win, as Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Trent Grisham each had two. Chisholm now has 24 blasts on the season, while Grisham has 25.
The Yankees now have 214 home runs as a team, which ties them with a memorable Toronto Blue Jays group in baseball history, according to @StatsCentre:
Most home runs by a team through their first 130 games of a season:
253- Twins (2019)
246- Braves (2023)
237- Yankees (2019)
225- Dodgers (2019)
218- Astros (2019)
214- (2025 via 3 in tonight's 7-2 win vs BOS)
214- Blue Jays (2000)
211- Rangers (2005)
211- Yankees (2018)
That Blue Jays team went 83-79, finishing third in the American League East and missing the playoffs, but let's revisit those that made them so fun to watch.
Carlos Delgado
One of the best sluggers in team history, Delgado tied for the team-lead with 41 home runs that season. He also hit .344 and led the American League with 57 doubles. He played all 162 games.
Lifetime, he spent 12 years with the Jays, four with the New York Mets and one with the Florida Marlins. He hit 473 career home runs.
Tony Batista
An infielder, Batista hit 41 homers as well, co-owning the team lead with Delgado. It was his best major league season, but he did have three additional seasons of 30 homers or more. A lifetime .251 hitter, he spent three years with the Jays, three years with the Baltimore Orioles, and two each with the Montreal Expos, Arizona Diamondbacks and Oakland Athletics. He spent one with the Minnesota Twins, hitting 221 career home runs.
Brad Fullmer
A first baseman, Fullmer spent eight years with the Expos, Jays, Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers. He had five seasons of double-digit home runs, but his 32 in that 2000 season were the high-water mark.
The rest
The Jays had eight players register double-digit homers in all, including Jose Cruz Jr. (31), Raul Mondesi (24), Shannon Stewart (21), Darrin Fletcher (20) and Alex Gonzalez (15).
They also had one of the better logos in baseball at the time, at least in this writer's opinion.
