The 2000 Toronto Blue Jays Just Got Some Company in Powerful Baseball History

Most home runs by a team through their first 130 games of a season:

253- Twins (2019)

246- Braves (2023)

237- Yankees (2019)

225- Dodgers (2019)

218- Astros (2019)

214- @Yankees (2025 via 3 in tonight's 7-2 win vs BOS)

214- Blue Jays (2000)

211- Rangers (2005)

211- Yankees (2018)