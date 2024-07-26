The Blue Jays, Rockies, and Rays Are Now Alone in Baseball History
On Thursday afternoon, the San Diego Padres got a no-hit effort from star pitcher Dylan Cease. His shutout against the Washington Nationals was the second no-hitter in franchise history, joining Joe Musgrove.
Now that the Padres have two no-hitters to their name, there are three franchises that have thrown only one no-hitter, according to @StatsCentre:
Thanks to Dylan Cease registering the 2nd no-hit effort by a pitcher in @Padres franchise history (1969-) earlier today against the Nationals, the Blue Jays (1977-), Rockies (1993-) & Rays (1998-) are the only current MLB franchises to have had only 1 no-hitter in their histories
The Blue Jays got their no-hitter in 1990 from right-hander Dave Steib, who threw it against the then-Cleveland Indians. The fact that the Jays only have one is surprising, considering they've had unbelievable pitchers like Roger Clemens, Roy Halladay, Pat Hentgen and Dave Stewart on their staffs.
As for the Rays, their only no-hitter came in 2010 and came courtesy of right-hander Matt Garza. Tampa Bay has also had excellent pitchers in its history including David Price and Shane McClanahan.
The Rockies only no-hitter was also in 2010 and was thrown by hard-throwing right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez. Given how hard it is to pitch in Coors Field, it's less surprising that the Rockies have only one-hitter. Jimenez's no-hitter came on the road against the Atlanta Braves.
The no-hitter by Cease was the second no-hitter of this MLB season, joining Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros, who threw it back in April.
