The Chicago White Sox Did Something Not Done in More Than 100 Years of History This Week
The Chicago White Sox lost again on Monday, getting pummeled by the Baltimore Orioles 13-3. It's a familiar refrain for the White Sox, who are now 31-108 on the season. They are well on track to be the worst team in baseball history, and they are setting all kinds of other records along the way.
Before the game on Monday, this nugget was put out by @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:
The White Sox have lost 40 of their last 45 games. They are the first AL team since the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics to achieve 40 losses over a 45-game stretch in a single season.
So now they've lost 41 of 46, but the point still stands, the Chicago White Sox are reaching levels of futility not seen in more than 100 years.
There's also this one, per @StatsCentre:
(Update) Worst winning % in a season - MLB history (min. of 135 games):
.130- Cleveland Spiders (20-134 in 1899)
.169- Pittsburgh Alleghenys (23-113 in 1890)
.196- Louisville Colonels (27-111 in 1889)
.223- @WhiteSox (31-108 in 2024)
.235- Philadelphia Athletics (36-117 in 1916)
It's been an unbelievable decline for the White Sox, who were in the playoffs back-to-back years from 2020-2021. Over the few years since, they've dealt with injuries (Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Liam Hendriks and Yoan Moncada), aging and poor performances (Lance Lynn, Dallas Keuchel), have seen a franchise pillar leave (Jose Abreu) and have traded away several key pieces like Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Reynaldo Lopez, Jake Burger, Aaron Bummer and Erick Fedde.
All of that has contributed to what we're seeing this year, which is truly the worst team of any of our lifetime's.
The White Sox will play the Orioles again on Tuesday night.
