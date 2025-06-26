The Detroit Tigers are Going to the World Series Based on Organizational History
If you are a Detroit Tigers fan, you might want to start clearing your schedule for late October, because it appears that you'll be busy watching your team in the World Series.
That's not just us talking, that's history talking.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The Detroit @Tigers are tied with the LA Dodgers for the best record in MLB after 81 games played. The last three times the Tigers had the best record in baseball at the halfway point of the season, they won the American League pennant (2006, 1984 and 1968).
Despite being shut out by the Athletics on Wednesday, the Tigers are 50-31, and they look extremely dangerous after last year's trip to the American League Division Series.
They have playoff experience, a World Series-winning manager in AJ Hinch and the best pitcher in the American League in Tarik Skubal. Furthermore, they have Jack Flaherty, who won a World Series last season with the Dodgers, and they also have a full farm system that can help them get deals done at the trade deadline.
Detroit will be back in action on Thursday afternoon when they play the Athletics again at 1:10 p.m. ET. Left-hander Jeffrey Springs will take the ball for the A's while Dietrich Enns starts for the Tigers. The 34-year-old has 11 career appearances, but hasn't appeared in a big league game since 2021 with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Springs, who was acquired from the Rays this past offseason, is 6-5 with a 4.24 ERA.
