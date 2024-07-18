Based on History, the Philadelphia Phillies Won't Win the World Series in 2024
The Philadelphia Phillies have the best record in baseball heading into the second half of the season. At 62-34, they have an 8.5 game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East and they are seeking their first World Series championship since 2008.
However, history says that's going to be a tough thing to do, despite the first-half success.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The Phillies have the best record in the majors so far this season.
None of the last 17 National League teams to have the best record in the majors at the All-Star break went on to win the World Series with the last NL team to do so being the 1990 Cincinnati Reds.
The account also noted that the 1994 Montreal Expos were included in this list, but they didn't have the chance to win a World Series because the strike ended the season before the playoffs.
The Phillies will try to buck this trend based on the fact that they are truly a well-balanced roster. They have four excellent pitchers in Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and Christopher Sanchez. They complement that with power in the form of Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber and also have speed with Trea Turner.
Furthermore, they have an aggressive front office leader in Dave Dombrowski who is likely to add more talent at the trade deadline, which comes up on July 30.
The Phillies will open the second half of the season on Friday night when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:40 p.m. ET.
