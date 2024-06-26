Mark Vientos Makes New York Mets History By Mashing Reigning Cy Young Gerrit Cole
During the New York Mets' Subway Series victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday, an emerging star got the better of one of baseball's best pitchers – twice.
Third baseman Mark Vientos led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run off of Gerrit Cole. The next time he stepped up to the plate, Vientos took Cole yard again, blasting a second solo shot off of the Yankees' ace to lead off the bottom of the fourth.
Vientos accounted for two of the four home runs Cole gave up Tuesday night, helping to chase the reigning AL Cy Young off the mound early.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, is the first Mets batter to hit multiple home runs off the reigning Cy Young winner in a single game since Travis d'Arnaud did it against Max Scherzer on April 28, 2017.
It was an all-around brutal performance for Cole, who also issued four walks and did not record a single strikeout. His final stat line made Yankees history, and not in a good way.
Last season, Cole went 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA, 0.981 WHIP, 222 strikeouts and a 7.4 WAR. For his career, the six-time All-Star entered Tuesday with a 3.17 ERA, 1.087 WHIP, 2,152 strikeouts and a 40.8 WAR.
Cole missed the first few months of the 2024 season with a right elbow injury. Tuesday was just his second start back in the big leagues, and Vientos didn't exactly give him the warmest of welcomes.
Vientos was a top-five prospect in the Mets' system when made his MLB debut in 2022, but he didn't truly break out until the past few weeks. In 34 appearances this season, Vientos is batting .297 with nine home runs, 20 RBI, a .925 OPS and a 1.3 WAR.
New York is in the midst of a 14-4 hot streak, and Vientos has been a constant in their lineup through it all. Just in his last six games, Vientos is batting .333 with an 1.148 OPS.
Veintos and the Mets have a chance to sweep the Yankees on Wednesday, looking to hand their crosstown rivals their eighth loss in 10 games. First pitch from Citi Field is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
