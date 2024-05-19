Rafael Devers Makes Boston Red Sox History With Home Run in 5th Straight Game
Rafael Devers helped the Boston Red Sox end a four-game skid Sunday, and he did so by extending his historic power surge at the plate.
The Red Sox ran away with an 11-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, avoiding a series sweep in the process. Eight different players recorded an RBI and three hit home runs.
Devers was part of that trio, sending a 404-foot, two-run shot to center in the top of the sixth. It marked the fifth straight game in which Devers recorded a homer.
As noted online by JP Long and others, that ties the Red Sox's all-time franchise record. Devers becomes the sixth Boston player to achieve the feat and the first since Bobby Dalbec in 2020.
Before that, it hadn't been done since José Canseco in 1995. George Scott, Dick Stuart, Ted Williams and Jimmie Foxx all homered in five straight games during their respective Red Sox careers as well.
Underdog Fantasy's Jay Hay dove deeper into what's at stake for Devers on Monday, when the Red Sox are scheduled for face the Tampa Bay Rays.
Only 18 players across all of MLB have homered in six or more consecutive games since the Wild Card era began in 1994. The last time anyone has done so was Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout in 2022, when he hit home runs in seven straight contests.
Devers would also take sole possession of Boston's franchise record if he ends up going yard Monday in St. Petersburg.
Through 36 games this season, Devers is batting .285 with nine home runs, 10 doubles, 21 RBI and a .939 OPS. Just over the last five days, the 27-year-old third baseman is batting .300 with a 1.414 OPS.
Devers signed a 10 year, $314 million extension with the Red Sox back in 2023, although it didn't kick in until 2024. He is a two-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and one-time World Series champion.
If he can continue his home streak Monday against the Rays, the superstar will add another achievement to his already-impressive resume.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.