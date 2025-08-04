Today in MLB History: New York Yankees Star Alex Rodriguez Reaches Major Milestones
Alex Rodriguez had plenty of memorable moments over the course of his 22-year MLB career, racking up countless highlights and accolades with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.
Two of them, which came in the back half of his career, just happened to line up in a wild way.
On Aug. 4, 2007, Rodriguez went yard against the Kansas City Royals for the 500th home run of his career, becoming the 22nd player to join the exclusive club. Rodriguez went on to win his third and final MVP award that season, marking the end of the slugger's prime years.
Exactly three years later, though, Rodriguez proved he still had plenty of gas left in the tank.
Rodriguez and the Yankees were facing the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 4, 2010. The third baseman broke a scoreless tie with a home run to straightaway center in the bottom of the first, which made for 600 in his career.
After 2010, Rodriguez made just one more All-Star appearance and earned just one more fringe MVP vote. He fell victim to lingering injury problems and was suspended for all of 2014 after violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Rodriguez finished his playing days just shy of the 700 club, retiring in 2016 with 696 long balls to his name. Thanks to his ties to steroids, the 50-year-old has yet to appear of more than 40% of Hall of Fame ballots four years into his campaign.
But Aug. 4 is as good a day as any to look back on Rodriguez's historic dominance, as he remains the youngest player to reach both 500 and 600 homers. The FOX Sports analyst still finds himself at the center of baseball culture, even if he doesn't have a plaque in Cooperstown to show for it.
