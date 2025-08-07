Today In MLB History: Barry Bonds Set MLB Home Run Record
Even 18 years later, it's still special watching the highlight of Barry Bonds setting the MLB all-time home run record.
The crowd is brewing in anticipation before they pitch is delivered, and the fans collectively stand up in elation at the crack of the bat. Bonds knew it was gone –– he's familiar with the feeling –– and raised his arms in the air, making for an iconic pose as he stood at the plate. As the ball lands in the right center field stands, a swarm of fans created a tidal wave as they lunged to retrieve a ball worth a life-changing amount of money.
The play-by-play call is memorable, too: "756 ... Bonds stands alone ... He is on top of the all-time home run list," which is spaced out well and let the moment breathe. The camera angle perfectly caught Bonds rounding third base as fireworks blast off in the night sky, and he was greeted with congratulations by his teammates at home plate.
It was truly a historic moment as Bonds passed Hank Aaron to become MLB's all-time home run leader at 756.
Bonds' legacy is controversial due to his connection to steroid use, which has kept him out of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. But it's still incredible to reflect on his list of accomplishments, such as seven MVP awards, 14 All-Star appearances, 12 Silver Slugger awards, eight Gold Gloves, four straight seasons with an OPS above 1.200 and all-time MLB records with 162.8 WAR and 2,558 walks.
It's hard to imagine anyone catching Bonds' mark of 756 home runs, as MLB's active home run leaders are 35-year-old Giancarlo Stanton at 439 and 34-year-old Mike Trout at 398. Albert Pujols came close with 703 home runs before retiring in 2022, and so did Alex Rodriguez with 696 through the 2016 season. But it could be a while before anyone threatens Bonds for the title of home run king.
