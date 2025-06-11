Roman Anthony Makes Boston Red Sox History By Opening MLB Career On RBI Streak
BOSTON — Even though he came through in the clutch Monday night, Roman Anthony's MLB debut was far from perfect.
The Boston Red Sox right fielder went 0-for-4 in his first big league contest. But after he helped force extra innings with an RBI groundout, the 21-year-old took another step forward in game two against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
In his very first at-bat of the night, Anthony slapped a double to left field for his first major league hit. Rafael Devers and Carlos Narváez both came around to score, putting the Red Sox on top 2-0.
That made Anthony the youngest player in Red Sox history to record at least three RBIs over his first two career MLB games, breaking the franchise record set by Jim Rice in 1974, according to the club's postgame notes. He is also the second-youngest Red Sox player ever to record an RBI in each of his first two career games, trailing only Dalton Jones, who did so at age 20 back in 1964.
Anthony, ranked as the No. 1 prospect in baseball, was batting .288 with a .913 OPS in Triple-A prior to his much-anticipated promotion. He is now batting .125 with a .472 OPS at the MLB level, albeit with a far smaller sample size.
Boston went on to win 3-1 on Tuesday, evening up the series with Tampa Bay. The rubber match is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET.
